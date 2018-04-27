Man suffers serious leg injuries after hit and run accident in Southsea

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car.

Officers are asking for help to trace the driver of a car which did not stop after hitting a pedestrian in Elm Grove, Southsea.

Emergency services were called at 1.50am and the man was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The police are appealing for the driver to get in touch while they hunt for the vehicle, which was a Ford Focus or similar car, and investigate the exact circumstances.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘If this was you or if you know the driver please contact us.

‘We would also like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or a car acting suspiciously in the area that night.’

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44180153171, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.