Man suffers ‘wound’ after row at University of Portsmouth library spills out into Ravelin Park

A ROW in the University of Portsmouth library spilled out into the nearby park with a fight that ended with a man suffering a 'wound' to his hand.

A cordon had been put in place at Ravelin Park in Cambridge Road. Hundreds of students use the library each day and the library remains open.

Blood at the scene of a stabbing in Ravelin Park after an argument spilled out of the University of Portsmouth library in Cambridge Road in Portsmouth into the park on March 21. Picture: Sarah Standing

Second year student Harrison Simpson, 21, said he understood an incident had spilled out into the park after an argument in the library.

He said: ‘I heard there was an argument in the library and one of them was stabbed in the hand.

‘The library is still open – it didn't happen there but it happen just outside the park – that was all closed off. It's now just re-opened.’

The Southsea-based mechanical engineering student spotted the incident.

Police at the entrance of Ravelin Park at the University of Portsmouth library in Cambridge Road on March 21. The park has been taped off after an incident. Picture: Harrison Simpson

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 3.50pm.

‘A man in his 20s received a minor wound to his hand after an altercation in Ravelin Park.

‘He has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.'

The incident has occurred after Hampshire Police have spent recent weeks highlighting the growing issue of knife crime and running a series of workshops with local youngsters.