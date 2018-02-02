Man taken to hospital following suicide attempt in Portsmouth

Have your say

A MAN has been taken to hospital after attempting to take his life earlier this evening.

All three emergency services were called to the car park by Southsea Model Village at 6.15pm after reports of a failed suicide attempt.

Eastney Esplanade was closed for an hour while the emergency services attended the incident.

A spokesman from Southsea Fire Station said: ‘The male had made an attempt on his life, and was treated at the scene by the ambulance crew.

‘He has since been taken to hospital.’

The man’s current situation is unknown at this time.