Man taken to QA after welfare concerns

A MAN who was injured at a house was taken to hospital after emergency services responded to a concern for his welfare.

South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) took a man to Queen Alexandra Hospital on Thursday after receiving reports of an incident at Bury Crescent, in Gosport, at 1.32pm.

Scas sent two ambulances to the scene, a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle, as well as the Thames Valley Air Ambulance – which landed at Leesland Park.

A spokesman said the man was in a ‘serious but stable’ condition upon arrival.

Although the air ambulance was called, he was taken by road ambulance to QA Hospital.

Hampshire Constabulary was also called to the incident, at 1.16pm.

A spokesperson for the force said: ‘A man had suffered injuries at the address and was taken to QA Hospital.

‘There are no suspicious circumstances or criminal involvement.’