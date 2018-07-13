Man taken to QA Hospital after police, paramedics and air ambulance called to incident in Gosport ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A MAN who was injured at a property in Gosport was taken to hospital after emergency services responded to a concern for his welfare.

South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) took a man to Queen Alexandra Hospital on Thursday after receiving reports of an incident at Bury Crescent, in Gosport at 1.32pm.

Bury Crescent, in Gosport. Picture: Google Street View

Scas sent two ambulances to the scene, a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle, as well as the Thames Valley Air Ambulance – which landed at Leesland Park.

The man was in a ‘serious but stable’ condition upon arrival.

Hampshire Constabulary was also called to the incident, at 1.16pm.

A spokesperson for the force said: ‘A man had suffered injuries at the address and was taken to QA Hospital.

‘There are no suspicious circumstances or criminal involvement.’