Man treated after having seizure on yacht in the Solent

THE Lee-on-the-Solent Coastguard helicopter was called after a man had a seizure on a yacht.

The 43-year-old was on the 40ft boat in the Solent, about a one-and-a-half miles off Osborne Bay, when he fell ill.

Cowes RNLI lifeboat and the Coastguard helicopter were launched with a doctor to the yacht which had come from Port Solent.

Lifeboat helm Mark Harker transferred Dr Will King and crew member Anne Simkins to the yacht to assess the man, who was weakened in the cockpit.

They were then joined by a paramedic who had been lowered from the helicopter, together with a full medical kit.

Eventually it was decided the man, still in a collapsed state but conscious, should be taken by the yacht to Gunwharf Quays, where he was transferred on a stretcher to an ambulance.

After escorting the yacht to Portsmouth, the lifeboat stopped off at Lee-on-the-Solent for the paramedic to be winched back up into the helicopter.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon.