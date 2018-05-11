Man who died on A27 is named

Have your say

POLICE have named a man who died on the A27.

Joan James Russon, 18, was on holiday with his parents visiting family in the area.

Emergency services were called to the collision between a green van and a pedestrian on the A27 westbound, close to the junction with the B2144 Shopwhyke Road, at 1.07am on Tuesday, May 1.

He was airlifted to Southampton General hospital with significant head injuries and later died.

Investigator Tony Crisp said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses, specifically anyone that was walking with Joan at around 12.20am at the cross in the centre of Chichester and two cyclists seen in Shopwyke Road from the Oving traffic lights towards Tangmere at around 1am.’

Any witnesses should contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Perimeter.