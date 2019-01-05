Man who went missing from Glasgow hospital may be in Hampshire

A man who went missing from a hospital in Glasgow on New Year’s Day may be in Hampshire, police have said.

Paul Morris, 46, disappeared from the hospital but was seen yesterday morning in the Bramley area of Basingstoke.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We are concerned about his health as he has been out of hospital for nearly four days, so are asking for the public’s help in locating him as quickly as possible.’

They added that Paul likes to visit places he has never seen before, so have asked for their appeal to be shared across the county.

Paul is described as white, about 5ft 9ins tall, medium build with green eyes and receding grey hair.

If you have seen Paul, or have any information about his whereabouts, call police on 101, quoting reference number 44190004479.