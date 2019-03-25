MANCHESTER United legend and current Wales manager Ryan Giggs is coming to the Guildhall later this year.

The Welsh wizard is doing an exclusive live and unscripted show at the Portsmouth city centre venue on Sunday, June 23.

Ryan Giggs in action against Portsmouth in 2009. Picture: Mike Egerton/ EMPICS Sport/PA Photos

However tickets for An Evening with Ryan Giggs will set you back a pretty penny.

A standard ticket for the show starts at £40.80 however if you want a meet and greet with the Manchester United legend you will have to pay £200.80 each.

This VIP ticket does however include a photograph and signed Man U shirt as well as getting to meet the 13 time Premier League winner.

READ MORE: Evening with Gazza in Portsmouth leaves audience feeling short-changed

If you don’t want to fork out hundreds of pounds for a meet and greet, the £70.80 gold ticket includes a post show photograph with Giggs.

According to the Guildhall, the night will feature an unscripted interview with the footballer where he will reminisce about his glorious football memories and lift the lid on what life was like behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

Giggs made 1,000 appearances for club and country throughout his 24 year career, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues and four FA Cups.

READ MORE: This is how many people have signed revoke Article 50 petition in our area

He has been the manager for the Welsh national side since January 2018 after Chris Coleman left to join Sunderland.

An Evening with Ryan Giggs will begin at 6.30pm on Sunday, June 23, and under 18’s have to be supervised by an adult.

To purchase tickets from the Guildhall’s website click here

Are you planning on going? Let us know in the comments below.