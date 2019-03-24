Marcus Rashford had to sit out the England match on Friday and chose to spend his Saturday watching Pompey’s match at Shrewsbury in League One.

The Manchester United forward was in the stands watching his former team-mate Ro-Shaun Williams, who played the full 90 minutes for Shrewsbury.

Rashford missed out on England’s match against the Czech Republic due to injury so he had the chance to go to the League One match but it wasn’t a good day for his mate or the hosts.

Instead it was Ben Close who impressed as he once again showed his recently-developed eye for goal, netting the opener as Pompey won 2-0 to keep the pressure on second-placed Barnsley in the race for automatic promotion.

The midfielder has now netted five times in League One this season, including two in the 5-1 win against Bradford earlier in March.

