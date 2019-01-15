Many young people have regrets about the timing of losing their virginity

A NATIONAL survey has revealed that a significant proportion of young people feel they did not lose their virginity at the ‘right time’.

The Natsal survey revealed that more than a third of women and a quarter of men in their teens and early twenties admitted it had not been ‘the right time’ when they first had sex.

The survey showed that nearly 40 per cent of young women and 26 per cent of young men had some regrets over the timing of their first sexual experience.

When asked in more depth, most people said they wished they had waited longer to lose their virginity.

The survey also revealed that nearly a third of respondents had sex before turning 16 with half having had sex by the end of their 16th year.

The majority of people had had sex by the time they were 18.

The Natsal survey, carried out every decade, gives a detailed picture of sexual behaviour in the UK.