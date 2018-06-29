Marcus will be fully devilled up

DEVIL May Care is the new stand-up show from multi-award-winning comedian Marcus Brigstocke, who will be touring venues up and down the country from September until December.

Snowflake, Nazi, Remoaner, Trot, Libtard, Brextremist, Feminazi, Piers Morgan...

As we divide each other up into more and more unpleasant categories of evil, it is time to establish, once and for all, what is good and what is bad.

And who better to arbitrate in these challenging, divisive times than Lucifer himself?

The Devil no longer runs Hell day-to-day. He’s retired now, and plays golf at Mar-a-Lago, but the Dark Lord is still on the board of The Underworld and attends a bi-annual meeting to advise on how to make eternal damnation sustainably hot, how to keep a thousand minions on zero hours contracts, and what to do about Jacob Rees Mogg.

This will be the first time Brigstocke presents a character-driven stand-up show, performing as Milton’s fallen angel Lucifer from Paradise Lost. Marcus says: ‘I’ll be fully devilled up, complete with horns, tail and malevolent grin. I want to explore the nature of good and bad. Do good people do bad things with good intentions? Is anyone truly wicked? Are any of us wholly good? What’s to be done about Piers Morgan?’

Marcus Brigstocke is a master of satirical comedy, with an impressive list of TV credits including his role as team captain on Argumental (Dave), and host of The Late Edition and I’ve Never Seen Star Wars (BBC4). Other appearances include Live At The Apollo (BBC1), Have I Got News For You, (BBC1), Mock the Week (BBC2), QI (BBC2), Sorry I’ve Got No Head (BBC1), The Late Edition (BBC4), and the 11 O’Clock Show (Channel 4).

BBC Radio 4 has become somewhat of a second home to Marcus, with regular appearances on I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, The Now Show and Just A Minute. He has also written and recorded three series and four specials of his hit show Giles Wemmbley-Hogg Goes Off. Most recently, he co-wrote and co-starred in the new BBC Radio 4 sitcom The Wilsons Save The World.

Marcus will be at the New Theatre Royal on October 20.