Boxing ace Mark Chamberlain is aiming to continue his stunning start in the professional ranks.

The Waterlooville talent has won both bouts since making the step up from amateur level last year.

Chamberlain’s latest pro win saw him stop Hungarian Laszlo Szoke in just 57 seconds at the Leicester Arena.

And the 20-year-old, who has a promotion deal with world-renowed Frank Warren, is eager to continue his momentum.

Although lightweight Chamberlain admitted there is still a long way to go before he can start thinking about competing at British or world level.

He said: ‘I wouldn’t say it’s easy, but I’ve started well (in the professional ranks).

‘It’s just been like normal, really.

‘You prepare for four rounds, go out and do what you do.

‘The hope is to get to something like 7-0 and see where things go from there.

‘But you’ve got to start at the bottom and work your way up.

‘I had a good amateur background which helped me get a deal with Frank Warren.

‘It’s all happened so quick.

‘I only turned pro around seven months ago and now I’m on my second pro fight.

‘There’s still a lot to learn, I’m only 20 years old.

‘I’ve got a lot of years in front of me to learn and go from there.

‘There’s still a good ten years I’ve got, a lot can happen in that time.

‘Hopefully one day I’ll get to world level, but I’ve got to get through the British first.’

Chamberlain has taken both opponents he’s face as a professional out inside a minute.

Yet the Waterlooville fighter acknowledges the tests will get harder in the future.

He added: ‘It has been a bit annoying (fights not going longer).

‘But a win is a win, you can’t moan.

‘I know soon enough I’m going to come up against someone that is going to give it back.

‘It’s boxing at the end of the day.

‘You prepare for that and make sure you’re ready for that.

‘I’d just like to thank my team, trainer Wayne Batten, Frank Hopkins, promoter Frank Warren and my sponsors for making it happen.’

Chamberlain’s next pro fight is set to be announced in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Mark’s brother, Jamie, has his fight professional fight at the York Hall in Bethnal Green, London, on April 6.