Mary Rose Museum scoops top award

THE Mary Rose Museum has been named as one of the top venues in the south east.

Judges praised the museum at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard as an ‘inspirational place’ as the events team picked up the silver award in the Venue and Business Category of the Beautiful South Awards, held at the Grand Hotel Brighton.

The awards, run by Tourism South East, highlight outstanding destinations in the region for conferences, business functions, banqueting, and weddings.

The Mary Rose Museum was one of four finalists in the category.

Museum head of operations Paul Griffiths said: ‘We’re delighted to have won this highly-regarded award.

‘It’s testament to the hard work and impeccable standards of the whole events team, who always go the extra mile to make sure every event we hold exceeds the expectations of our guests.

‘We have hosted dozens of events for companies and private parties over the past year and the feedback has been terrific.

‘It’s fair to say the Mary Rose is one of the most unique and inspirational venues in the region, with Henry VIII’s flagship as the stunning backdrop.’