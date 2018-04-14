Mayor’s show merges best of both worlds

THE Lord Mayor’s Rural and Seaside Show returns to Southsea for the May bank holiday – bringing the countryside to the seaside.

The Rural and Seaside Show merges the best of both worlds - with it renowned for being a great day out for all the family.

The show runs from Saturday May 5 to Monday May 7 on Castlefields, Southsea seafront from 10am to 5pm daily and is free.

Attractions in the main arena include the magnificent array of heavy horses on Sunday and Monday and barrel racing in the main arena across the weekend.

There will also be spectacular show jumping displays on the common by the Skate Park on Sunday and Monday.

New for 2018, there will be a range of activities, workshops and stands in Southsea Castle as well as performances from local music and community groups.

This year’s new and improved dog zone includes flyball and the chance for you and your pooch to get a selfie with a sausage dog.

Other traditional show favourites across the three days include donkey rides, archery taster sessions, sweep the sheepdog, Punch and Judy, ferrets, coconut shy, zorbing, children’s rides, craft stalls and refreshments.

Hundreds turned out for last year’s event with many expected again this year for the increasingly popular show.