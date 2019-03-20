Meet the brothers who are creating some of Portsmouth’s trendiest new haunts 

A FAMILY-RUN firm has been busy creating some of Portsmouth’s trendiest new places – and the brothers behind it say they are delighted to be back on home soil.

Mat and Luke Page run M&L Page Construction and after years of working on pub refits in London, they say they are pleased to be working on projects in Portsmouth.

Mat, 43, from Baffins, and Luke, 41, from Southsea work alongside their dad Tony, 65, from Purbrook.

Building is in their blood, after the pair grew up watching their builder dad - and spent their weekends helping him on building sites.

In 2003, they decided to set up their own firm, starting on the construction of a house in Lovedean – before they moved their work up to London and spent 10 years doing up nine pubs, such as The Elgin in Maida Vale, The Gallery in Hampstead, The Rum Kitchen in Notting Hill and many more.

In 2017, they were asked by old friend Ben Miles, who runs The Merchant House in Southsea, to work on the pub’s exterior.

Following that, they secured work refitting Broken & Repaired, a bar in a secret location in Southsea, and the exterior of Croxton’s, a pub in Palmerston Road, Southsea.

Luke said: ‘After building numerous bars in London we thought we'd bring it back to our home city of Portsmouth. We started off doing the front of The Merchant House and it began from there and hasn't stopped since.

‘It's great to have worked for incredibly creative entrepreneurs who have brought such fantastic local haunts to our city. The ideas they have come up with for the venues are brilliant and we're so proud and glad we could create their visions for them.’

The firm is currently working on a new cafe called Hide Out in Guildhall Walk.

Luke added: ‘It is great to be back in town and to be able to see the things we have helped to create and see how well they are doing. It is nice to be involved with such success.’

