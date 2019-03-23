Meet the Fareham women talking about stillbirth for Mother’s Day

MUMS who tragically lost a child during pregnancy are hoping to use Mother’s Day to coax others into opening up about their experiences.

Katie Aslet, 23, is one of those who believes that Mother’s Day can be one of the hardest times of the year, both for people who’s mothers are no longer around and for mums who have lost children to stillbirth.

From left, Sian Walker, Katie Aslet and Louise Cantlow 'Picture: Malcolm Wells (190320-4386)

Arthur, Katie’s son, was stillborn in September last year, as the Gosport mum neared full-term.

The experience, which she says had a ‘devastating’ impact on her and her family, led Katie to realise that stillborn babies are still a taboo subject in society – and wants mums to be able to open up about what they are going through.

On Mother’s Day next Sunday, Katie will be joined by others who have been through similar experiences – as well as those who haven’t got a mother to spend the day with – in a Mother’s Day walk along Gosport’s seafront.

Katie, of Fareham, said: ‘It's a walk not just to commemorate stillbirths, but to remember all the people we have lost.

‘People spend Mother’s Day without their mums or children and it makes sense to spend that day with some friendly company.

‘Stillborn children are one of those things that people tend to leave alone – but since I found that talking to others helped with my grieving process, I thought that might be the case for others too.’

The walk will start at 3pm from Stokes Bay Splash Park on Sunday, March 31 – heading through towards Lee-on-the-Solent, where lanterns and balloons will be let off in memory of the children who have been lost.

‘I want people to feel comfortable talking about what they have been through’ Katie said.

‘The more we talk about our experiences, the easier these things get.’

One of Katie’s friends, 28-year-old Louise Cantlow, also of Fareham, has helped to organise the walk.

The mum-of-two lost her child after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Louise said: ‘We met each other through social media and I lost my child just before she did.

‘Doing something like this is a good way of opening up about what you’ve been through.

‘There are a lot of mums coming along but also children, and adults whose mums aren’t around any more.’

A Facebook page has been set up for the event.

For more information go to facebook.com/events/2219240244764262