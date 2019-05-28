Meet the Sussex air hostess who is competing in Love Island this year

AN air hostess from Sussex is among the latest batch of singles looking to find love on a hit ITV2 reality show.

Amy Hart from Worthing is one of the 12 contestants who will be competing in this year’s Love Island, which is set to return to our screens on June 3.

ITV have revealed the cast for this year's Love Island. Pictured: (Back row) Curtis Pritchard, Amy Hart, Joe Garratt, Yewande Biala, Anton Danyluk, Lucie Donlan, Anna Vikali, Amber Gill and Tommy Fury. [Front row] Michael Griffiths, Sharif Lanre and Callum Macleod. Picture: Joel Anderson/ ITV

She is an air hostess/ cabin crew manager and describes herself as the ‘Bridget Jones of my friendship group’.

Speaking before taking part in the 2019 edition of the hit ITV2 reality show, Amy said: ‘I’m looking for someone to travel the world with, have fun with and someone who is going to love me as much as I love them.

‘I’m going there to find ‘the one’ but I’m also going there to have an amazing summer and meet amazing friends as well.

Amy Hart is a air hostess/ cabin crew manager and says she is the 'Bridget Jones' of her friends. Picture: Joel Anderson/ ITV

‘I’m a real girl’s girl and I do believe in girl code. My best friends at home are my best friends because we have the same taste in alcohol but different taste in men.

‘I hope that the girls won’t have the same taste in men as me but you don’t know what’s going to happen until you’re in there.

‘I think you have to talk about it and really weigh up whether someone is amazing for you. They might not be and they might be better suited to someone else.’

Joining Amy on this year’s Love Island are 11 other singles including heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy.

While Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard’s younger brother Curtis will also be entering the villa.

A surfer from Newquay and a scientist from Dublin are also among the five girls who will be taking part in this year’s edition of Love Island.

The oldest of the girls, Anna Vakili, is a 28-year-old pharmacist from London.

She said: ‘I'm difficult to handle, I'm a drama queen and I overreact. I'm clumsy and I'm a messy eater. I spill my drinks all the time.

‘I'm stubborn as well, if I'm in a mood then it's really hard to get me out of the mood.’

The girls will enter the villa along with seven boys for the new series of Love Island.

The show returns to ITV2 on Monday June 3 at 9pm. Love Island: Aftersun returns the following Sunday.