Meeting for cafe social group tackling loneliness

A CAFE group that is tackling social isolation in the community will be meeting next week.

Talking Heads, a project set up by Give Gain Grow, will be meeting at Caffe Lee in Pier Street, Lee-on-the-Solent on Monday, April 16.

The group, which aims to help reduce the feelings of loneliness and isolation in the community, promotes a positive state of mental health through socialising with other people going through similar tough times.

The event will start at 2pm, with further gatherings taking place each month.

For more information go to facebook.com/gggtalkingheads.