Meeting set to talk about Gilkicker plans

Have your say

PEOPLE can quiz a senior council official about development proposals for Fort Gilkicker in Gosport.

A meeting is being held by Gosport Borough Council, early in the new year.

Work on the site by owner Fort Gilkicker Developments Ltd has been controversial as it has affected public access to the area.

Debbie Gore, the council’s head of planning and regeneration, said: ‘We understand what an important issue this is for many residents, and are happy to hold a meeting where people can find out more.

‘We’ll do our very best to answer residents’ questions.’

Residents can email questions to the council in advance, at gilkicker@gosport.gov.uk

The meeting will be at 6.30pm on Monday January 8 at Thorngate Halls, Bury Road, Gosport. More information about the development is available by searching Gilkicker at gosport.gov.uk.