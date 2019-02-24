Men in hoodies stalk victim before ambushing him in Portsmouth city centre

POLICE are appealing for information following a robbery in Portsmouth earlier this month where a teenager was stalked before being forced to hand over his wallet.

Two men ambushed an 18-year-old at around 3.20am on Sunday February 17 after one of the men initially approached the victim outside the Co-op on Guildhall Walk.

The assailant, wearing a hoodie, then followed the victim back to Mary Rose Street where he was joined by a second man.

Demands were made for the victim’s wallet before he was assaulted by both men and the wallet was stolen.

Police have now released CCTV images of the men they would like to speak to following the incident.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We appreciate the CCTV images are grainy and quite difficult to see, but we are hoping someone might be able to identify the two men – one is wearing a dark hoodie with white writing on the front and white trainers, and the other is wearing a dark hoodie with blue jeans and black trainers.

‘We would also like to identify the woman in the images as she may have information to assist us.

‘If you recognise any of these people, or believe that you are pictured in these images then please call us.’

Contact police on 101, quoting 44190057845.