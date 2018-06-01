Men’s shed enjoys new charity status

AFTER three years of volunteering in the community, an organisation has gained charity status.

Fareham Men’s Shed was first started in 2016 and the group, which now has over 40 members, are looking forward to doing more in the community.

Member Chris Nixon said: ‘It is really great we are now a charity and it was the next logical step in terms of our development.

‘We have just finished completing our shed at Titchfield Festival Theatre and helping them renovate including putting in a new organ so we are on the lookout for more projects to get involved with.’

The group, which is aimed at providing activities for retired men, have learnt carpentry and metal skills and have carried out work at The Stubbington Ark and Redlands Primary School.

Chris said: ‘Having something to do and somewhere to go is so important.

I saw a friend last week in the supermarket who lost his wife recently and I invited him to come along as he said he does not know what to do now.

‘Having the group is so important as we can stay social and it helps with positive mental health.

‘Most of us have spent our lives working and when you retire it is very different and can be lonely.

‘Our group means a continuation of life in the same sense as having a purpose and seeing people every day.’

The group held an open day to give people in the community the chance to see what the group is all about.

Chris said: ‘The open day went really well and we picked up another three or four members which is encouraging and we are excited to get stuck in with more charity and community events.’