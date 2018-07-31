Mercedes is torched in suspected arson attack

Have your say

AN ARSONIST is suspected to have been behind an overnight car fire in Paulsgrove, firefighters have said.

A Mercedes was torched in Bredenbury Crescent late on Monday evening.

A crew from Cosham fire station was alerted to the blaze shortly after 11.30pm.

Led by watch manager Steve Pearce, the crew arrived at the scene within minutes and were faced with a small fire in the back of the car.

A spokesman for the fire service described the fire as ‘suspicious’, adding: ‘It appeared that it was set deliberately.’

The crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

The fire did not spread to the rest of the Mercedes.