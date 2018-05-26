Met Office extends warning of rain in Portsmouth to Monday

Have your say

A YELLOW weather warning for Portsmouth has been extended until Monday.

According to the Met Office, the city will face heavy rain this weekend with the warning lasting until the early hours of Monday.

The Met Office forecast shows Portsmouth could see highs of 24C today despite the rain.

Tomorrow will be a little cooler but still around 21C.

Thousands of people are expected to enjoy the warm weather at Mutiny, in Cosham, while music at the bandstand also starts today.

Safety advice to help stay well over the bank holiday includes drinking lots of water, applying high-factor sunscreen, avoiding the hottest part of the day and planning ahead.