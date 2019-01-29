Met Office warns motorists they could be ‘stranded’ as snow and ice forecast  

THE Met office has warned motorists they could become stranded with snow –'possibly heavy at times' – expected to fall tonight and tomorrow.

The warning has been upgraded to yellow as forecasters now expect Portsmouth and surrounding areas to be hit by snow and ice – with warnings rural communities could even be cut off.

Along with travel disruption, including delayed or cancelled rail and air travel, the Met Office has also highlighted there could be power cuts, as people brace themselves for the onslaught.

The weather has been predicted to kick in from 9pm tonight through to midday on Wednesday.

Forecasters have also warned of the danger of black ice on the road for motorists, increasing the chances of road traffic collisions, as well as slips on icy pavements.

The Met Office said on its website: 'Snow, possibly heavy at times, developing overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. Turning icy.

‘There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

‘There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off. There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.’

It added: ‘A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. A chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable because of black ice.’