Pompey chairman Michael Eisner has landed in Blighty ahead of tomorrow’s Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland.

And it appears Black Cats fans are in the dark who they are mingling with in London ahead of the game at Wembley.

Eisner, whose company Tornante took over the Blues in 2017, posted a picture of himself on Twitter among Sunderland fans in Trafalgar Square this afternoon.

Many Wearsiders have already made it south for the game against their League One promotion rivals.

But those present in the centre of the capital appear to have no idea that the man in the Pompey baseball cap they’re clearly outnumbering is in fact the Blues’ owner.

Einser said in his tweet: ‘Representing #Pompey in Trafalgar Square. #PUP @officialpompey’

And clearly the ignorance of those in red and black hasn’t been lost on Blues fans.

@pompeyrandom posted under Eisner’s tweet: hahaha the sunderland fans have no idea.

@DannyJ20723 added: They have no clue.

Meanwhile, @StevenLeaver commented: Great to see Mr Eisner, A rose among thorns.

Eisner was chairman and chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company before taking over the Blues.

He was also president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and enjoyed stints at major television networks NBC, CBS, and ABC.

Not that Sunderland fans would know!