AN MP has welcomed the introduction of the ban on microbeads which came into force yesterday.

Microbeads are tiny pieces of plastic in cosmetics and the ban hopes to tackle the large number of plastics which are choking marine life.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said: ‘As a coastal area we know all too well that plastic in the sea and on our beaches is a growing problem. There is always more to do, but I am confident this will be a positive step.’