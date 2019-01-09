Military called in to support drone fight

THE MILITARY has been called in to help police after the sighting of a drone grounded planes at Heathrow airport yesterday evening.

Planes were halted from flying for an hour at around 5 pm yesterday evening after the sighting of a drone.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: ‘We are deploying specialist equipment to Heathrow Airport at the request of the Metropolitan Police.’

The Met's Commander, Stuart Cundy, added: “Police officers were amongst those who saw the drone and a full criminal investigation has been launched. Following the sighting, military assistance has been implemented to support us. However, we will not be discussing in any further detail the range of tactics available to us as this would only serve to potentially undermine their effectiveness.’

The incident follows on from the situation at Gatwick airport last month when drone sightings caused the airport to close with more than 1,000 flights affected.