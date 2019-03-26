Have your say

Millwall midfielder Harry Donovan has joined the Hawks on loan.

The 21-year-old has been signed until the end of the season and goes straight into Lee Bradbury’s side for tonight’s National League game at Maidenhead United.

The former Arsenal youth-team player is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Lions following his move to the Den in 2017.

He spent the the first half of this season on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge, where he made 13 appearances.

Donovan represents the Hawks’ second signing of the day.

This morning they revealed goalkeeper Matija Sarkic had arrived on loan from Aston Villa.

The Montenegro under-21 international also goes straight into the Westleigh Park side for the visit to York Road.