Milton activists launch new campaign group

MILTON activists are hoping for improved communication between residents and the city council with the formation of a campaign group.

Friends of Bransbury Park debuted their campaign at Saturday’s Milton Picnic on the Green event to a warm response.

The group aims to protect all aspects of the park while striving for improvements. They were spurred into action by events two weeks ago when four trees in the park were cut down by Portsmouth City Council contractors without warning to neither residents or councillors.

Work on the trees was halted with councillors pledging to make the system more transparent in future.

One of the group’s founders, Hilary Reed, was pleased with the reaction the group received. The 70-year-old said: ‘People were responsive. I asked them to tell us how the park makes them feel, what needs to change and what needs improving. There were a lot of good ideas.

‘Quite a few people said more play equipment is needed for older children, for example.’

Milton representative Cllr Ben Dowling put his name down to be part of the group’s committee. He said: ‘It’s a step forward for both the residents and the council. We need to have better communication between us as well as contractors while also improving the park. We are really lucky in Milton that we already have a Friends of Milton Park Group.’

Labour Party member, Rajah Ghosh, helped organise the meet and greet. He said: ‘If there’s an overwhelming consensus about something going to the council about it as one unit makes us louder.’

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, paid the stall a visit. ‘Friends of Bransbury Park is a brilliant initiative that is working to protect a really important green space in our city,’ he said.

The group plan to have a committee and public meeting organised by September.

More information can be found on their Facebook page: facebook.com/Friends-of-Bransbury-Park-Southsea-248253392586315