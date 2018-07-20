Milton church hosts family fun day to celebrate coffee shop’s birthday

By STEVE MACFARLANE, pastor of Langstone Church, Milton, Portsmouth

Everyone at Langstone Church is looking forward to our Family Fun Day, which takes place tomorrow (Saturday, July 21) in Milton Park.

We’ll be just inside the park on the Milton Road side from 10.30am-4pm, but you don’t really need specific directions. It will be very easy to spot us as there will be a marquee, lots of bunting and two bouncy castles.

We love to have fun at Langstone Church, and we enjoy ourselves on Sundays, at our children’s group on Tuesdays and at Tiny Tots group on Friday mornings.

This Fun Day is to celebrate the sixth birthday of our Pure Ground Coffee Shop. We enjoyed meeting people at its fifth birthday party so much last year that we decided to have more fun again this year.

Pure Ground was created by, and is run totally by, Langstone Church as one way of helping to bring the local community together. It’s part of Milton Village Hall.

All the activities at the Family Fun Day are completely free. The children can enjoy arts and crafts; making bird feeders; colouring competition; badge making and tin skittles among other things.

There will also be a bouncy castle and inflatable jousting. Hopefully, children will also be able to explore a fire engine and police car.

The only things you’ll need to pay for are the barbecue, cream teas and refreshments. Even the ice

creams, which are being served at 3pm, are free! Come along in fancy dress to have a chance of winning a prize.

We work very closely with Milton Village Hall, so its association is adding to the fun by staging Soccer Tots and Soft Play for Tots inside the hall itself.

The adults haven’t been left out. We are also hosting a guest dinner on Friday, July 27, from 7pm–9pm at Langstone Church in Shore Avenue.

It will be a relaxed evening for adults, including a meal with optional quizzes followed by a thought provoking after-dinner talk. Again everything is free. All we ask is that you book your place by Wednesday, July 25 by phoning 07929 466038 or emailing me at stevemac@gmx.com.

Langstone Church is in Shore Avenue, Portsmouth. To contact the church call (023) 9273 5818, e-mail contact@langstonechurch.com or go to www.langstonechurch.com.