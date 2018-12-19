Minimum salary for skilled migrants could damage NHS’s recruitment: NATIONAL 

A minimum salary requirement of £30,000 for skilled migrants could affect the NHS's ability to recruit the staff it needs, the body representing NHS trusts has warned.

NHS Providers deputy chief executive Saffron Cordery said they were "deeply concerned" about the proposals in the Government's immigration White Paper to be published on Wednesday.

‘We are deeply concerned about what is going to happen. High skills does not equal high pay, she told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

‘You have got starting salaries for nurses at £23,000 - also for paramedics, midwives. Junior doctors starting salaries at £27,000, healthcare assistants at £17,000, all coming in way below that £30,000 cap.

‘It is not just health workers, it is social care as well. We have to remember where the skills lay. They lay in those staff under £30,000.’