Minister hears about Hayling Island coastline technology

PROTECTING coastlines using technology impressed environment minister Therese Coffey.

The MP visited Hayling Island to see how the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership (ESCP) is using smart pebbles and laser scanning.

Smart pebbles are small stones implanted with radio tags which enable the ESCP to monitor the movement of shingle along the beach, while laser scanning enables the precise surveying of coastal areas.

Both tools are helping to protect Hayling Island from flooding and environmental damage.

The ESCP is a coalition of coastal officers and engineers managing the Solent coastline as part of a partnership between Havant, Fareham and Gosport borough councils and Portsmouth City Council.

Lyall Cairns, head of coastal partnership, said: ‘We recognise coastal management issues aren’t exclusive to local authority boundaries.

‘By sharing the resources of the four councils, we’re able to take on more projects and deliver a service with greater efficiencies, while ensuring public service excellence for our coastal communities.’

Havant MP Alan Mak invited Ms Coffey to Hayling Island. He said: ‘It was great to be able to show the minister the innovative work being done by the ESCP and Havant council on the Solent coastline, making sure those living on Hayling Island are protected from flooding and the environment is protected.’