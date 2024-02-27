Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jimmy-Lee, 13, of Southampton has not been seen since Sunday, 25 February with the police, and his family, concerned for his welfare. He was last spotted in the Shirley area of Southampton around midday on Sunday.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "Have you seen missing 13-year-old Jimmy-Lee? Jimmy-Lee is described as: white, around 4ft 6ins, of stocky build and with brown hair. He has connections in the Shirley, Bitterne and Eastleigh areas. Together with his family we are concerned for his welfare.