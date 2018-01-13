Mobility scooter believed to have caused house fire in Locks Heath

Have your say

AN ELDERLY woman was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after a mobility scooter was believed to have started a house fire in Locks Heath.

The fire broke out at a house in Northmore Road and crews from Fareham and Hightown attended the scene.

A spokesman for Fareham Fire Station said: ‘We were called at 10.31am this morning to a house fire.

‘The fire looked like it had started from a mobility scooter by the back doors and had spread through the house.

‘An elderly woman was taken to hospital and two dogs were rescued from the property.’

Fire investigation and a support fire vehicle were also called to the incident.

The fire caused 100 per cent smoke damage and the individuals living in the house have been moved elsewhere.

In Southsea, firefighters were called to a maisonette fire which broke out in Upper Arundel Street.

A spokesman for Southsea Fire Station said: ‘We were called at 10.40am to a fire in a maisonette which started from a tray of tea towels left on a hob.

‘Two trucks and eight firefighters tackled the fire using a hose, two breathing apparatus and a positive pressure fan to clear smoke.’

‘The resident of the property managed to escape and call the fire brigade.’