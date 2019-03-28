Moneyfields determined to remain close to title favourites and eye play-off advantage

Have your say

Moneyfields need to get back to winning ways as they host Thatcham Town at Dover Road in the Southern League division one south on Saturday (3pm).

Dave Carter insists his side still have work to do to cement their place in the play-offs.

The Moneys boss said: ‘There is still plenty to play for. We want to stay there or thereabouts in the title race.

‘If it is to be the play-offs then we want to finish as high as possible to gain home advantage.

‘Thatcham gave us a tough game at their place just before Christmas.

‘They also beat Blackfield last week so they are no mugs.’

The home side will give experienced defender Brett Poate a fitness test.

Striker Steve Hutchings is serving the final game of his five-match suspension.

Baffins Milton Rovers head to Portland United for a dress rehearsal of their Wessex League Cup final on Saturday (3pm).

They reached the final after beating Hamworthy United on penalties in midweek.

Manager Steve Leigh is expecting a difficult game.

He said: ‘Portland will be a lot stronger than when we beat them recently.

‘We want the league points but at the same time neither team will want to give too much away ahead of the final.

‘If the players show the same character and fight they did in midweek we will give ourselves every chance.

‘All the odds were against us after we went down to 10 men on the stroke of half-time.

‘However, we dug in and held our nerve to win it on penalties.’

Baffins are boosted by the return of Robbie Taw, Owen Haley and Brandon Miller after their short spell in America.

Tommy Leigh is also fit again after injury.

Mick Catlin is pleased to have experienced pair Steve Ramsey and Craig Hardy back for AFC Portchester’s trip to Shaftesbury on Saturday (3pm).

The Royals manager said: ‘We have won our last two and want to keep the run going with four games left to play.

‘Having a bit of experience back in the side will be useful.

‘We have moved back up to eighth and want to finish as high as we possibly can.’​​

Horndean face a tricky encounter at Tadley Calleva as they look to get back to winning ways on Saturday (3pm).

Fareham Town are aiming to extend their good recent unbeaten run as they host Brockenhurst at Cams Alders.