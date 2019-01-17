More Hampshire groups can now apply for council funds for their community projects

A NEW community fund of more than £500,000 has been set up by a council meaning a wider range of organisations can apply for council funding to implement their projects.

The Recreation and Heritage Community Fund has been set up by Hampshire County Council and agreed by Councillor Sean Woodward, executive member for recreation and heritage.

Cllr Woodward said: ‘The people of Hampshire benefit from engaging with cultural events and community activities, which are organised by community-based organisations, that know their customers well.

‘I am keen to continue supporting these organisations to provide projects that directly support their communities that need them most and to see them thrive.

‘For the first time young people’s uniformed organisations such as Brownies, Guides, Cubs and Scouts, as well as sports clubs, will be able to apply for funding.’

The fund will replace four existing grant schemes so organisations and projects only need to apply to one funding scheme. An application form will be on the council’s website soon.

The fund will make awards of up to £100,000 and small, one-off grants from £1,000 to £3,000 will be awarded to events and activities.