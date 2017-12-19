More than £1,000 is raised for loved boxer

A BOXING coach says he is ‘thrilled’ to have raised more than £1,000 for a fellow coach who is currently receiving 24/7 care.

Colin Williams ran in this year’s Great South Run for his friend Jason Evans, who is now in permanent care at Glenside Hospital in Salisbury.

The two coached alongside one another at the Heart of Portsmouth boxing academy in Omega Street.

Colin, who raised £1,100 for Jason, said: ‘I am really chuffed to have raised so much money.

‘I was devastated about what happened to Jason – it is soul-destroying to see him how he is now – and I just wanted to do my bit to help out.

‘The money raised will go to Jason’s parents so that they can afford to travel up to Salisbury and see him.

‘He would have done the exact same thing if I was in his position and he has touched the lives of so many people in our boxing community, so this felt like something that we had to do for him.

‘We are all behind Jason every step of this fight.’