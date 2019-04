More than 800 beer-lovers flocked to the Wickham Centre for the 21st Wickham Charity Beer Festival, which runs every May and October.

(l-r) Vic Morgan from Gosport with friends Margaret and Terry Harris from Colden Common near Winchester. (060419-039) Vernon Nash JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Wickham Beer Festival - The main festival hall. (060419-038) Vernon Nash JPIMedia Buy a Photo

(l-r) Richard Bateman, Cassidy Noyes and Phil Kirkham all from Fareham enjoying their beers. (060419-037) Vernon Nash JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Becky Diss from Essex gets a cider from Stephanie Horneman from The Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia. (060419-036) Vernon Nash JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more