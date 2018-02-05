Morning travel and weather report

Have your say

Here’s all you need to know before you leave the house this morning

Weather: The city is in for clear skies this Monday with bright, sunny spells expected throughout the day.

Despite the sunny intervals, temperatures are at around -1C this morning and will not reach higher than 4C.

Travel

The cold weather is causing traffic delays as drivers take to the roads more cautiously.

M27: Delays of 9 minutes due to slow driving in icy conditions.

A27: Delays of around 7 minutes due to icy conditions.

A3: No reported delays

M275: Delays of around 4 minutes.

A32: Delays of around 5 minutes.

Trains: No reported delays.

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays