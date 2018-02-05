Morning travel and weather report

Here’s all you need to know before you leave the house this morning
Weather: The city is in for clear skies this Monday with bright, sunny spells expected throughout the day.
Despite the sunny intervals, temperatures are at around -1C this morning and will not reach higher than 4C.
Travel
The cold weather is causing traffic delays as drivers take to the roads more cautiously.
M27: Delays of 9 minutes due to slow driving in icy conditions.
A27: Delays of around 7 minutes due to icy conditions.
A3: No reported delays
M275: Delays of around 4 minutes.
A32: Delays of around 5 minutes.
Trains: No reported delays.
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays