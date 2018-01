Have your say

HEAVY rain is expected in Portsmouth this morning with a drier afternoon.

Temperatures are more mild than previous days with highs of around 11C.

The Met Office has put a yellow warning for wind between midnight and 10pm on Wednesday.

TRAVEL

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays