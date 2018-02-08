Morning weather and travel

IT IS a chilly morning in Portsmouth and surrounding areas with a layer of frost on the ground.
Temperatures are just above freezing with highs of just 3C until 9am.
The rest of the day is due to get a little warmer with a day of sun and highs of 7C expected this afternoon.
Travel
M27 – No reported delays
M3 - Slow northbound between junction 13 at Eastleigh and J11 at Winchester. There are delays of around 10 minutes.
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays