Morning weather and travel

Have your say

IT IS a chilly morning in Portsmouth and surrounding areas with a layer of frost on the ground.

Temperatures are just above freezing with highs of just 3C until 9am.

The rest of the day is due to get a little warmer with a day of sun and highs of 7C expected this afternoon.

Travel

M27 – No reported delays

M3 - Slow northbound between junction 13 at Eastleigh and J11 at Winchester. There are delays of around 10 minutes.

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays