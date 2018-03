Have your say

HEAVY rain is forecasted for the Portsmouth area today.

The Met Office said rain is expected at midday while the rest of the day will be clear.

There will be highs of around 7C.

Travel

M27 – No reported delays

M3 - No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays