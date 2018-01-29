Morning weather and travel: Delays on M27

Have your say

MILD temperatures will continue in Portsmouth today with sunny spells throughout the day.

This afternoon could see some light rain around 2pm as it becomes more cloudy.

There will be highs of 11C.

Travel

M27 – A crash on the northbound carriageway of the M3 at junction 13 for Eastleigh is causing long delays on the M27. On the westbound carriageway there delays of more than an hour from junction 9 for Segensworth to junction four, near Bassett.

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays