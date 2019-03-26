Have your say

A PAIR of mother and daughter flight attendants from Hampshire were among a group of five UK families chosen to crew a special British Airways journey for Mother’s Day.

Christina Shepherd from Fareham and her daughter Trinette, who lives in Gosport, took to the skies for the flight from London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, March 19.

From left, Maria Bygrave and daughter Leah Bygrave, Christina Shepherd and her daughter Trinette Shepherd, Mark Eastaugh and his mum Margaret Eastaugh, Sasha Priechenfried and her mum Allison Priechenfried, Camilla Hannah and her mum Alison Hannah who were working together on a flight for mother's day pictured at T5, London Heathrow. Picture: Nick Morrish/British Airways)

They were joined by four other mother-and-daughter teams who also work for the airline and celebrated together once they arrived at their destination.

Christina, who is 62, joined British Airways in 2013 – five years after her daughter.

After landing she said: ‘It was wonderful to work with my daughter.

Members of the mother-and-daughter cabin crew, in Abu Dhabi. Picture: British Airways

‘It was a really special trip. Trinette is more experienced than me but she didn’t boss me around.

‘When I was on my break she insisted I put my feet up and she made me a cup of coffee in a special mug with ‘mum’ on it.’

Trinette hailed her mother’s decision to become a member of cabin crew.

‘I am inspired by my mum’s confidence and bravery to apply to become cabin crew at her age,’ she said.

‘She’s embraced the role and lifestyle, she now inspires other crew – all at the ripe young age of 62.

‘She’s the first person I call when I need advice. I could not be prouder to call her my mother.’

The cabin crew who took part in the unique journey have 47 years’ experience at British Airways between them.

Angela Williams, British Airways’ director of people said: ‘We have so many amazing people that work at British Airways including mothers and their sons and daughters.

‘As we mark Mother’s Day, it has been great to hear what inspired them to join our business – regardless of their age.’