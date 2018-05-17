Mother says there is ‘room to improve’ at ‘dangerous’ blackspot

Have your say

A BEREAVED mother has welcomed fresh safety measures on the road where her son was killed – but refuses to give up her fight for a permanent solution.

Lorraine Butland has praised the use of temporary flashing speed advisory displays and a 30mph southbound limit at Comley Hill, near Rowlands Castle.

Joe Butland, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Comley Hill, a country road that links Rowlands Castle with Emsworth

It comes after the 55-year-old’s family was rocked in September of 2014, after her son Joe died there in a motorcycle accident, aged just 25.

Since his death, Ms Butland has been campaigning to improve the ‘dangerous’ bend for the motorists who continue to use it.

And just days ago, she returned to the spot with her family to lay flowers to mark Joe’s birthday – which would have been on May 8.

Speaking to The News, she said: ‘This is a positive change.

‘We want to make sure what happened to Joe doesn’t happen to anybody else because it has had a huge effect on our family.’

The advisory signs now used at the spot belong to East Hampshire District Council – but are moved around the area and only remain at one location for two weeks.

Ms Butland added: ‘There is still room for improvement.

‘There needs to be permanent signage and another 30mph notice for drivers approaching the bend from Rowlands Castle [northbound].

‘My ultimate hope would be to see a speed camera there, but I don’t know how likely that is.’

Hampshire County Council’s (HCC) lead for transport, Rob Humby, said measures at Comley Hill were ‘most effective as short term deployments’,.

But Catherington councillor Marge Harvey vowed to push for a permanent solution.

She said: ‘I will continue to liaise with Hampshire’s officers to try to get a permanent sign – I am absolutely sure it will happen one day. ‘I know Ms Butland won’t rest until this dangerous road is safe for drivers and I don’t blame her.’

Mr Humby urged residents to ‘be reassured’ HCC is taking ‘all actions [it] reasonably can’ to make Comley Hill safe.

Since Mr Butland’s death, at least two accidents have occurred at Comley Hill.