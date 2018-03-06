Motorbike club raise £3,000 for charities

Have your say

A CHILDREN’S motorcycle display team has raised £3,000 for charities across the region.

The Tigers Motorcycle display team from Lee-on-the-Solent has donated money to causes such as Marvels and Meltdowns in Gosport, Charlie’s Beach Hut and Wave 105’s Cash for Kids.

The £3,000 was raised through their show earnings, with the group performing at a number of shows each year.

The team’s next performances will be at HMS Collingwood on June 2 and at the Netley Marsh Steam Rally on July 21 and 22.

n For more information go to tigersmotorcycledisplayteam.co.uk