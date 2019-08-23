Motorcycle fire on M27 outside Portsmouth causes delays

A motorcycle engulfed by flames on the hard shoulder of the westbound carriageway caused delays on the M27 earlier today.

The fire caused tailbacks as traffic avoided the outside lane of the three lane road at 2.15pm today.

Google Maps view of congestion on the main road during the incident.

Witnesses report seeing three people and a car parked on the hard shoulder a short distance from the incident.

Crews from Cosham and Southsea fire stations attended the blaze, which was extinguished shortly after 2.30pm.

A Southsea fire crew officer at the scene said: ‘We extinguished the fire using a single pump appliance, and there were no injuries reported.’

Traffic has resumed using all three lanes.