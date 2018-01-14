Motorcyclist pronounced dead after collision

Have your say

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle near West Meon.

Officers were called at 1.26pm to the A272, near the junction with Stocks Lane, following a report of a single vehicle collision involving a green Kawasaki motorcycle.

The rider, a 40-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next-of-kin have been notified.

A police spokesman said: ‘We have started an investigation into the circumstances of the collision.

‘No other injuries have been reported. We do not believe any other vehicles were involved at this time.

‘Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened, or anyone who thinks they saw the motorbike prior to the collision.’

Police apologised for any inconvenience caused due to the closure of part of the road and thanked motorists for their patience whilst they dealt with the incident.