Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision in Gosport

A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital after a road traffic collision.

The collision involved a motorcycle and a car with the incident taking place at 5.20 pm today in the Brockhurst area of Gosport.

Fire crews, police and an ambulance were all called to the scene.

Two fire appliances were deployed from Gosport Fire station.

A spokesman for the Fire Service said: ‘One male was injured and was passed on to the ambulance service where he was taken to hospital.’

The collision resulted in the A32, Brockhurst Road, being closed in both directions whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.